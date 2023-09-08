Piper Sunny was born to Ellen Bacca and husband Mark on Sept. 8, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Ellen Bacca has welcomed her little ray of sunshine!

Piper Sunny was born to Ellen and her husband Mark on the afternoon of Sept. 8 at 7 pounds, 1 ounce and 20 inches long.

“We are in LOVE,” Ellen texted co-workers. “We will be with her rain or shine.”

Mother and baby are doing well. Piper will go home for the first time to a nursery already decorated with a rainbow and sky theme.

The nursery Ellen Bacca and her husband prepared for their daughter Piper.

Ellen announced her pregnancy in April. West Michigan voted to guess the baby’s sex, and got it right: More than 63% correctly voted that it was a girl.

Though Piper made her appearance a week after her Sept. 1 due date, Ellen’s pregnancy was free of any serious problems. She stayed on the job as her due date neared, even helping cover a tornado in West Michigan on Aug. 24.