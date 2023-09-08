GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Ellen Bacca has welcomed her little ray of sunshine!
Piper Sunny was born to Ellen and her husband Mark on the afternoon of Sept. 8 at 7 pounds, 1 ounce and 20 inches long.
“We are in LOVE,” Ellen texted co-workers. “We will be with her rain or shine.”
Mother and baby are doing well. Piper will go home for the first time to a nursery already decorated with a rainbow and sky theme.
Ellen announced her pregnancy in April. West Michigan voted to guess the baby’s sex, and got it right: More than 63% correctly voted that it was a girl.
Though Piper made her appearance a week after her Sept. 1 due date, Ellen’s pregnancy was free of any serious problems. She stayed on the job as her due date neared, even helping cover a tornado in West Michigan on Aug. 24.