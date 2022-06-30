GRAND RAPIDS, MI (June 30, 2022) — Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), announced today that it will host a multi-market live telecast of a debate between the candidates for the Republican Party’s nomination for Governor of Michigan. “YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HEADQUARTERS: MICHIGAN REPUBLICAN GUBERNATORIAL PRIMARY DEBATE” will take place on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. ET, in downtown Grand Rapids, and be telecast throughout the state.

The one-hour debate, followed by a 30-minute extended live digital stream, will bring together viewers across Michigan and will air on three Nexstar television stations serving the state, including WOOD TV8 (NBC) in Grand Rapids, WLNS-TV (CBS) in Lansing, and WJMN-TV (MY NET) in Marquette, as well as partner station WDIV (NBC) in Detroit, and 9&10 News (CBS) in Traverse City/Cadillac. Local viewers may also access a livestream of the debate online by visiting the website of their local Nexstar station or partner station (see table below for more information).

The debate will be anchored by WOOD TV8’s political anchor, Rick Albin, who will pose questions to the candidates focused on current local and regional issues impacting communities across the state. Participating candidates for the live event include Tudor Dixon, Kevin Rinke, Garrett Soldano, and Ryan Kelley. The candidates will be asked for their views on the economy, abortion, school safety and gun control and other important topics impacting Michigan.

The primary election is scheduled to take place on August 2, 2022. To register to vote, please visit https://vote.gov/register/mi/.

Your Local Election Headquarters: Michigan Republican Gubernatorial Primary Debate

Wednesday, July 6, 2022

7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. EST

8:00p.m. – 8:30 p.m. EST (Extended live stream)

The Michigan Republican Gubernatorial Primary Debate will be carried on the following stations and websites:

Station Network Market Station website Social media WOOD TV8 NBC Grand Rapids woodtv.com @woodtv WJMN MY NET Marquette upmatters.com @WJMN_Local3 WLNS CBS Lansing wlns.com @WLNS WDIV NBC Detroit clickondetroit.com @local4news 9&10 News CBS Traverse City/Cadillac 9&10news.com @9and10News Note: In addition to the live television broadcast, viewers may also access a livestream of the debate by visiting their local participating Nexstar station’s website.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content, including 283,000 hours of original video content each year. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s television assets also include NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television homes, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including The Hill and BestReviews, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property with over 120 million monthly unique users as of December 31, 2021. In addition to delivering exceptional content and service to our communities, Nexstar provides premium multiplatform advertising opportunities at scale for businesses and brands seeking to leverage the strong consumer engagement of our compelling content offering. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv.

Contacts:

Chris Berg

Senior Director of Local Content Development

Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

972/373-8800

Carly Munoz

Creative Services Director

WOOD TV8

616/771/9615 or carly.munoz@woodtv.com