News 8 sports anchor Larry Figurski prepares to sign off

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sports anchor Larry Figurski will sign off from WOOD TV8 at the end of the week.

Above, we’re taking a look at Larry’s three decades in broadcasting.

Larry’s career started in the northern Michigan town of Alpena, after which he went to the Traverse City-Cadillac market and then Springfield, Missouri. He made the move to West Michigan in 1995. During his tenure at WOOD TV8, Larry has served as the weekend news anchor, a sports anchor, the Sports Overtime producer and anchor, Football Frenzy co-anchor, and weekday sports reporter and photographer.

The next step in his career takes him to Advanced Interiors in Jenison, where he will serve as the promotions and creative content coordinator.