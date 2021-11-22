News 8 sports anchor Larry Figurski prepares to sign off

About Us

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sports anchor Larry Figurski will sign off from WOOD TV8 at the end of the week.

Above, we’re taking a look at Larry’s three decades in broadcasting.

Larry’s career started in the northern Michigan town of Alpena, after which he went to the Traverse City-Cadillac market and then Springfield, Missouri. He made the move to West Michigan in 1995. During his tenure at WOOD TV8, Larry has served as the weekend news anchor, a sports anchor, the Sports Overtime producer and anchor, Football Frenzy co-anchor, and weekday sports reporter and photographer.

The next step in his career takes him to Advanced Interiors in Jenison, where he will serve as the promotions and creative content coordinator.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story