News 8 honored with regional Edward R. Murrow Award

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The WOOD TV8 news team has won a prestigious regional Edward R. Murrow Award for its coverage of the May 2020 riot in downtown Grand Rapids.

News 8 was recognized with a breaking news coverage award for nine continuous hours of live reporting that began the evening of May 30 and stretched into the early hours of May 31.

WOOD TV8 News Director Dan Boers said the work spoke to his team’s dedication to the community.

“Many members of our team were put in situations they had never experienced before while providing nonstop coverage, fulfilling our responsibility to document this moment in our city’s history,” Boers said in a statement.

Regional Murrow Awards were announced Thursday by the Radio Television Digital News Association. News 8 was the only television news station in West Michigan to earn one.

“Local journalists across the country guided Americans through a pandemic, ongoing racial reckoning and a fraught election cycle, despite facing unprecedented operational challenges and an astonishing number of physical attacks during 2020,” RTDNA Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer Dan Shelley stated. “The persistence of the regional Murrow Award winners we recognize today is a testament to these journalists’ commitment to their First Amendment duty.”

Regional winners are submitted for consideration to receive national honors.

WOOD TV8 last won a Murrow Award for breaking news coverage of the 2015 Portland tornado.

In March of this year, WOOD TV8 was named the Michigan Association of Broadcasters’ Market 2 Station of the Year for 2020. One of the category awards received was for a Target 8 investigation into who bailed out several of the riot suspects.