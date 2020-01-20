News 8 announces new anchor lineup, added newscast

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — News 8 is announcing a new anchor lineup and an added newscast in February as it expands its commitment to local news.

Anchor Susan Shaw recently returned to the 10 p.m. newscast on WXSP and 11 p.m. newscast on WOOD TV8 with Brian Sterling. Susan brings decades of experience and a long partnership with Brian to the nightly newscasts. The pair will also continue to anchor the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts.

“It’s well-known that Susan is a poised, strong anchor and it’s only fitting to have her on our prime evening newscasts,” WOOD TV8 news director Dan Boers said. “Susan and Brian have a natural chemistry and have been trusted by West Michigan viewers for more than 25 years.”

Starting this week, Lynsey Mukomel, previously an anchor on weekend Daybreak, is taking over as anchor of #the7on8, West Michigan’s only 7 p.m. newscast. She’ll be paired with meteorologist Ellen Bacca. Meteorologist Emily Schuitema will also regularly appear on the newscast. Lynsey will also report for the 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts.

“Lynsey has proven to be a very engaged anchor and has investigative depth to her reporting as displayed in her determined investigations over the years,” Boers stated.

Also starting this week, Tom Hillen will anchor the noon newscast alongside Emily Linnert and meteorologist Matt Kirkwood. Tom will continue to deliver traffic reports on Daybreak.

“Tom is a versatile journalist who has taken on many roles and won viewers over in his decade on West Michigan TV,” Boers said. “He’s plugged in to what’s happening locally and has become very involved in community events.”

“Looking forward into the new decade, we are excited for the opportunity to expand the breadth and depth of our news coverage in serving the viewers of West Michigan,” WOOD TV8 general manager Julie Brinks said. “These changes ensure our commitment to deliver the most credible and trusted local news content every day with the region’s most experienced team, as well as elevate the role of some of our brightest talent to grow our service to this community now and into the future. “

A NEW 9 A.M. NEWSCAST

Starting Feb. 1, News 8 is adding an hourlong newscast each Saturday on WOTV 4 at 9 a.m., making it the only local newscast in that time period. The newscast will be anchored by Donovan Long and meteorologist Emily Schuitema, who also anchor the weekend Daybreak newscasts on WOOD TV8.

“Donovan and Emily have brought fresh energy to our weekend mornings and the community is noticing!” Brinks said. “We are excited to expand the breadth of our news coverage with this new Saturday morning broadcast on WOTV with their leadership.”

Last week, WOOD TV8 welcomed Michele DeSelms as our new community strategy manager, which includes the station’s Connecting With Community partnerships.