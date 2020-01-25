News 8 adds Saturday 9 a.m. newscast on WOTV starting Feb. 1

News 8 is adding an hour-long newscast each Saturday on WOTV 4 at 9 a.m., starting Feb. 1, 2020. It will be the only local newscast in that time period.

The newscast will be anchored by Donovan Long and meteorologist Emily Schuitema, who also anchor the weekend Daybreak newscasts on WOOD TV8.

“We know some people like to sleep in on Saturday mornings. We’re excited to be able to connect with our viewers a bit later in the morning on WOTV,” Schuitema said. “There’s so much to do over the weekends in West Michigan, so we’ll get you up to speed on what’s happening.”

The 9 a.m. newscast will focus on providing important news, weather, and events happening around the region.

“I am thrilled to broadcast for another hour on Saturday, as it is a pleasure to wake up with our West Michigan viewers every weekend,” Long said. “Their unwavering support is the only caffeine I need to get my day started at 2:30 in the morning. Emily and I are grateful for the viewers who invite us into their homes. Cheers to more time with the people we love!”

Schuitema added, “Donovan and I have a great time providing the news and weather on weekend mornings and we hope you’ll join us for another hour.”

“Donovan and Emily have brought fresh energy to our weekend mornings and the community is noticing!” WOOD/WOTV/WXSP General Manager Julie Brinks said. “We are excited to expand the breadth of our news coverage with this new Saturday morning broadcast on WOTV with their leadership.”

With the addition of the 9 a.m. newscast, the News 8 newsroom will now produce 44.5 hours of local news each week. The team produces around-the-clock content on the station’s digital platforms, which include woodtv.com, the WOOD TV8 News and Storm Team 8 apps, and social media.