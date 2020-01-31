With a passion for storytelling and a love for the community she’s called home for 20 years, the role of community strategy manager was the perfect fit for Michele DeSelms.

“There are so many great things happening in West Michigan. I can’t wait to share the stories of our partners and nonprofit alliances!” Michele said.

Michele’s broadcasting career started on a morning radio show in Lexington, KY. She made the move to TV in Rockford, IL, then headed to Columbus, Ohio for 5 years as an anchor/reporter. Michele moved to Grand Rapids to launch the market’s first 10 p.m. newscast in 1998, anchoring and reporting on the area’s biggest events for the next 18 years.

Michele took a step away from broadcasting to focus on her family and to spend time giving back to the community. For the last two years, she has worked with local companies as a freelance reporter and launched a website featuring stories about runners. Running is a major part of Michele’s life, and her two favorite events are here in Grand Rapids: the Gazelle Girl ½ Marathon, and the Amway River Bank Run!

As a graduate of Indiana University, Michele is honored to have been elected to serve on the Advisory Board for the Media School (It also gives her a great excuse to visit her daughter who is attending IU).

With her son out of state, one daughter in college and the other in high school, the opportunity to join the team at WOODTV 8 came at the perfect time. Michele is ready for this new adventure!