Michele DeSelms named anchor of WOOD TV8’s 7 p.m. newscast

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An anchor with more than two decades of journalistic experience is joining WOOD TV8’s top-rated evening newscast lineup. Michele DeSelms will anchor “The Seven,” joining meteorologist Ellen Bacca.

In DeSelms’ current role of Community Strategy Manager at WOOD TV8, she has helped senior management transform community outreach efforts toward impactful storytelling and direct contributions to the community we serve.

“It’s been so great working with local organizations that are doing incredible things for our community, especially during such a difficult time. I’m looking forward to telling more of these stories as I move into my new role,” DeSelms said. “News has been my passion for two decades and having the chance to be part of this team and work alongside these outstanding journalists is an honor.”

DeSelms has long been a trailblazer in this community, previously launching West Michigan’s first 10 p.m. newscast on WXMI. There, she became the primary anchor for 18 years. Prior to that, she anchored in Columbus, Ohio, Rockford, Ill., and Lexington, Ky.

“I’m excited to see the impact Michele will have on our unique 7 p.m. newscast as she brings her experience and passion for television news to grow this product in a critical time-period. We know the audience will immediately connect with her and we are thrilled to see her join our news team,” WOOD TV8 Vice President and General Manager Julie Brinks said.

“Michele is a well-respected journalist who has spent nearly two decades covering issues important to West Michigan. Her experience and passion for news make her a perfect fit for our news team,” WOOD TV8 News Director Dan Boers said. “I’m excited see Michele and meteorologist Ellen Bacca create great content for viewers who are starting to wind down their busy day. I know viewers will enjoy ‘The Seven’ and the unique way they bring the important news and weather of the day.”

Michele DeSelms will join Ellen Bacca for the newly styled “The Seven” on WOOD TV8 on Monday May 17, 2021.