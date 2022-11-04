GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — WOOD TV8’s team of meteorologists is expanding to be the largest in West Michigan. The station is excited to announce the hiring of Meteorologist Blake Harms.

Harms is the morning meteorologist at Nexstar station WLNS in Lansing and is a West Michigan native.

“As someone who was first inspired to become a meteorologist because of WOOD, it is an incredibly exciting and humbling opportunity to be joining the team. West Michigan is my home, it is where I have always dreamed of being and to be coming back is something that I am grateful for,” Harms said.

Harms is a Valparaiso University graduate with a degree in meteorology. He has held internships at both WLNS and at WOOD TV8, after which he was hired as a weather producer with WOOD. Harms is a familiar face to West Michigan viewers and is known for his in-depth school closing predictions and forecasts. During his time at WLNS, he expanded his school closing predictions to include Mid-Michigan and West Michigan.

Harms joins Storm Team 8 alongside Chief Meteorologist Ellen Bacca, Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Bill Steffen and Meteorologists Terri DeBoer, Matt Kirkwood and Sara Flynn.

Storm Team 8. Left to right: Meteorologists Sara Flynn Blake Harms, Chief Meteorologist Ellen Bacca, Chief Meteorologist Bill Steffen, and meteorologists Terri DeBoer and Matt Kirkwood.

Harms will be the weekend meteorologist at 6 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. and will cover weather reporting during the week. Harms will join WOOD TV8 starting Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

