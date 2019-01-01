Tom Hillen joined the 24 Hour News 8 team in July 2010. Tom’s first role at WOOD TV8 was behind the scenes as an editor and photojournalist for “Weekend Daybreak.”

It wasn’t long before Tom took his talents to the other side of the camera and begin report for “Weekend Daybreak” and then for “24 Hour News 8 Daybreak” during the week.

Tom spent about two years reporting for Daybreak before he moved to reporting for “24 Hour News 8 at 11.”

Tom is a graduate of Central Michigan University’s School of Broadcast and Cinematic Arts and anchored for News Central 34 while in college.

Even though he graduated from CMU, Tom is an avid Michigan State fan and has had the opportunity to cover the Spartans in the NCAA basketball tournament and the 2013 Big Ten Football Championship.

Tom has also covered the Detroit Tigers in the World Series and reported from Florida when Tropical Storm Debby hit.

Tom is a West Michigan native. He grew up in Walker and attended Kenowa Hills Public Schools.

He loves to travel and has been to all 50 states in the country.