“Changing seasons” would be a great way to describe Terri DeBoer’s career in West Michigan. She has been bringing viewers their “wake up” and “bus stop” morning weather for nearly three decades.

For the past 10 years, Terri has also been co-host of eightWest, which is a show that keeps viewers informed and entertained.

“The best part of my career as a Storm Team 8 meteorologist is tracking the constant changes in the weather,” Terri said. “Expanding my role to include co-hosting eightWest every weekday has allowed me to tell the great stories about the periods of storminess and sunshine that are a part of everyday life!”

Terri has journeyed through the stages in life, from being pregnant on the air to the marriages of her two oldest children. During the summer of 2018, she became a grandmother. She loves sharing her journey through life by connecting with other moms and grandmothers across West Michigan.

Terri is adjusting to a quieter life as an empty nester after all the juggling that came from raising children, balancing a career and impacting the community.

“I love the challenge of tracking West Michigan’s ever-changing weather, while also enjoying the energetic and informative platform of eightWest.” Terri said. “I am thrilled to be part of a multi-media station that brings viewers essential information… and a little bit of fun!”