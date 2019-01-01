Teresa Weakley

Teresa grew up in West Michigan, and is happy to be back home after living in New York, Tennessee and Ohio since graduating from Portage Northern High School.

Teresa was previously the morning anchor for WIVB-TV, the CBS affiliate in Buffalo, NY, where she covered the historic November Storm in 2014. Seven feet of lake-effect snow fell on parts of the region in a matter of a few days, paralyzing cities and towns. She also covered the famous “carcicle” in early 2016, where waves from Lake Erie washed up over a car parked in a lot near the shore, leaving several inches of ice covering it – making national headlines.

Teresa also enjoyed her time playing fiddle in Buffalo with the band Ten Cent Howl, and opening for Battle Creek native Frankie Ballard at a show in the city.

Prior to Buffalo, Teresa was the evening anchor in Youngstown, OH, where her husband was the sports anchor. They met at the station, married, and had their first child while in Youngstown, and now have a son as well.

Nashville, Tenn. is where Teresa began her broadcasting career at WKRN-TV. She was a traffic anchor for two years before becoming a morning reporter, covering the historic flood of 2010. One of her stories about that disaster focused on a former Vanderbilt football coach who was stranded in his home, and the story earned her an Emmy nomination.

Gathering information about crimes overnight also gave Teresa insight into the police department and gang culture in Nashville, which helped her put together an Emmy-nominated news special on the subject.

Teresa earned a degree in broadcast journalism from New York University and graduated Cum Laude in 2005. One of her production assistant internships was at CNN American Morning.

Music was Teresa’s earliest passion. She has played the violin since she was 9 years old and also sings and plays guitar. What Teresa enjoys most is spending time with her family, cooking, playing tennis, and spending time outdoors.

You can follow Teresa on Facebook and Twitter.