Rick Albin is the political reporter for 24 Hour News 8. He has been associated with WOOD TV8 since the mid 90’s.

Rick has been involved in broadcasting since he began working at his hometown radio station while still in high school.

He has covered politics on the radio and on television in five states, and has interviewed every U.S. president since President Gerald R. Ford.

Rick has participated in numerous candidate debates, including a primary debate for presidential candidates and numerous gubernatorial debates.

His town hall meetings, first with Gov. Jennifer Granholm and now Gov. Rick Snyder, have become regular occurrences as the state chief executives discuss the challenges Michigan faces and potential solutions.

Rick is also the host of “To The Point,” a show that examines issues and elections that impact the state and the nation.

In more than ten years on the air with “To The Point,” Rick has interviewed hundreds of local and national political figures.

“To The Point” airs on WOOD TV8 on Sundays at 10 a.m.