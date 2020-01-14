Michele DeSelms joins WOOD TV8 as community strategy manager

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — WOOD TV8 is excited to announce a familiar face will be returning to your screens: Michele DeSelms is joining our team in the role of community strategy manager.

This is an important role that includes the Connecting with Community brand and partnerships, as well as non-profit alliances and community outreach projects. DeSelms will help shape the future of the community engagement opportunities with coverage both on-air and online.

DeSelms made West Michigan her home in 1998 to help launch the first 10 p.m. newscast at in West Michigan at WXMI-TV. There, she became the primary anchor for 18 years. Prior to that, she anchored in Columbus, Rockford, Ill. and Lexington, KY.

Most recently, DeSelms worked with Mattawan Public Schools, the Michigan Department of Corrections, Amway Corporate, River Bank Run, Kids’ Food Basket Ready to Run and more in helping to present their stories on social media.

“What an amazing opportunity to work with a great team at a legacy station that is so committed to the community,” DeSelms said. “West Michigan has been my home for the past two decades, and I love connecting with people and sharing their stories. I’m looking forward to this exciting new adventure!”

WOOD TV8 General Manager Julie Brinks said DeSelms is the right fit for the station’s legacy of community service and engagement in West Michigan.

“Michele is the perfect individual to bring her broadcasting experience and passion for community to the role at a time when the industry is rapidly evolving,” Brinks said. “Her leadership will enable us to create conversations and partnerships that can bring positive impact and understanding within our diverse communities through the power of local media.”

WOOD TV8 is excited to welcome Michele DeSelms and her love for the community. Her first day was Jan. 13.