Grand Rapids native Matt Kirkwood graduated from Creston High School and worked various jobs prior to starting his professional career that included delivering papers for the Grand Rapids Press, camel rides at John Ball Park Zoo, Ryder Truck Rentals and the Meijer warehouse.

These jobs helped pay for college earning his meteorology degree at Central Michigan University.While in college, Matt polished his skills at News Central and did forecasts for the college radio station and WCXT.

He had two internships: one with the National Weather Service office in Muskegon and the other at WNEM-TV in Saginaw – that’s when he decided to pursue a career in broadcasting.

Matt’s first job in the business was at WPBN-TV/WTOM-TV in Traverse City, Mich. from 1996 to 1998, first on weekends and then the weekday morning show.

Now with Storm Team 8, you can find Matt on “24 Hour News 8 Daybreak” and “24 Hour News 8 at Noon” weekdays.

Various activities keep Matt busy with his downtime like weightlifting, golfing and helping coach his daughter’s softball team. He also loves cars and visiting various car shows with his son.

One his favorite times of year is winter, which allows him to enjoy his passion for skiing and snowmobiling.

Matt lives in Grand Rapids with his wife and their twins.