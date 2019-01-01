Marvis Herring is excited to return to West Michigan to join the 24 Hour News 8 team.

Marvis joined the Daybreak crew as a reporter in July 2016. While earning his bachelor’s degree from Grand Valley State University, Marvis got an early introduction to WOOD TV8 as an intern.

Marvis is back in West Michigan after reporting and anchoring at WMBD-TV/WYZZ-TV News in Peoria, Ill. He’s covered tornado damage, high-profile murder trials and a number of exclusive stories showcasing his community.

He also spent a year in Cadillac, Mich. as a news producer at WWTV where he covered breaking news, including the traffic stop shooting death of a Michigan State Police trooper.

At GVSU, Marvis minored in Spanish and studied abroad in Granada, Spain. He’s also a huge fan of local music, food, and crafts.

Follow Marvis on Twitter and Facebook for the latest updates on the stories he covers.