Marlee Ginter is an Emmy Award-winning investigative journalist. She joined 24 Hour News 8 from Seattle, where she was as an anchor/reporter at KOMO-TV. Marlee anchors 24 Hour News 8 at 7, West Michigan’s only 7 o’clock newscast, 24 Hour News 8 at 11 and 24 Hour News 8 at 10 on WXSP-TV. She’s also a Target 8 Investigator and reports for 24 Hour News 8 at 5 and 6.

Born in the Philippines, Marlee grew up on Long Island in New York and later moved to Florida. She graduated from the University of Florida, which she attended for its renowned journalism programs. There, she also announced classical music on WUFT-FM and anchored on North Central Florida’s PBS Affiliate, WUFT-TV. She made her first move out of Florida as an anchor, reporter and producer at WTOC-TV in Savannah, Ga.

She worked her way to WSPA-TV in Spartanburg, SC where she quickly became known as the reporter holding authorities accountable and then to WOOD TV8’s sister station in Indianapolis, WISH-TV, where she was the first reporter to be sent to the Gulf Coast to cover the devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina.

Marlee’s passion for investigative reporting is what fuels her in-depth daily reporting. Her dedication to journalism has won her numerous awards in television markets across the country, including a Society of Professional Journalists award for her spot-news coverage of the 2007 Seattle floods, South Carolina Broadcasters Association Reporter of the Year, Society of Professional Journalists Award for best coverage of the environment in Indianapolis, a Michigan Association of Broadcasters Award for her investigative series on used cars missing airbags and back-to-back Michigan Associated Press Best Individual Reporting awards.

When she’s not storytelling, Marlee enjoys family time at the beach, the golf course or the dog park. She also enjoys playing the guitar and walking through a local farmer’s market. Marlee considers herself a foodie and admits she has more fun spending money on a fancy meal than on an expensive outfit. She made the move to West Michigan to be closer to family in Indiana and is proud to be part of a great news team and a beautiful community.