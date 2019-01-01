Lynsey Mukomel joins 24 Hour News 8 from Cadillac, where she anchored weekends and reported at 9&10 News. You can watch Lynsey on Weekend Daybreak and during the week on WOOD TV’s various newscasts.

Lynsey grew up east of beautiful West Michigan, in Troy. She realized she was meant to join the news world while in elementary school where her library produced morning announcements in which she loved taking part — maybe a little too much for fifth-grade standards.

Lynsey attended Columbia College Chicago, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and Latin American and Latino studies. While living in Chicago, Lynsey interned at both the NBC and CBS affiliates. She loves the Windy City, but wanted to return to Michigan to start her career and to be close to friends and family.

Lynsey is thrilled to join West Michigan’s #1 news team and is passionate about sharing people’s stories, uncovering corruption and reporting breaking news.

When she isn’t working, you’ll probably see Lynsey walking around downtown Grand Rapids in an effort to make up for the miles she put on her car while living up north. If you do see her out and about, please say hello!

Follow the latest news from Lynsey as she shares it out on Twitter and Facebook.