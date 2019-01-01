Larry Figurski has lived and worked in the West Michigan television market since January 1996. He joined WOOD TV8 in September 2000 and has served in both the news and sports departments, often simultaneously.

Since 2010, Larry as served as 24 Hour News 8’s weekend evening news anchor, “Sports Overtime” producer and co-anchor, “Football Frenzy” co-anchor and weekday sports reporter, anchor and photographer. He has covered sporting events all over the country including the Stanley Cup Finals, the NCAA Final Four, the World Series and the NBA Finals. Larry is a ten-time winner of the Michigan Associated Press “Best Sportscast” award.

In addition to his responsibilities at WOOD TV8, Larry also serves as radio and TV color analyst for the Grand Rapids Griffins, which is the primary American Hockey League affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings. He joined the Griffins prior to the 2000 season and, along with play-by-play man Bob Kaser, is a six-time winner of the Michigan Association of Broadcasters and three-time winner of the Michigan Associated Press “Best Live Sports” awards.

Larry came to WOOD TV8 after more than four years as a sports anchor and reporter at WZZM-TV and served as the third host, after Dick Evans and Warren Reynolds, of 24 Hour News 8’s long-running franchise segment “Positively Michigan.” In 2003, Larry moved back to sports full-time, and in 2006, he joined the news department as well, anchoring the new, two-hour “Weekend Daybreak” newscasts.

A metro Detroit native, Larry is a graduate of Detroit Catholic Central High School and Central Michigan University. He began his broadcast career in radio and worked in the Alpena, Mich.; Traverse City-Cadillac, Mich.; and Springfield, Miss. television markets.

Larry is an avid sports fan and hockey fanatic. He and his wife, Lisa, live in the Grand Rapids area and have two daughters.