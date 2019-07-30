Kyle Mitchell joined WOOD TV8 in June of 2019. A Michigan native, Kyle grew up in Grand Blanc, Mich. just outside of Flint and graduated from Indiana University. He has worked in a variety of positions at the network level and with local affiliates.

Before joining 24 Hour News 8, he most recently worked for WDRB in Louisville, KY. His reporting uncovered a gray market for diabetic testing strips. He also did many stories documenting the severity of the city’s opioid crisis.

Kyle has worked with WEYI and WSMH in Flint where he covered the Flint Water Crisis and the return of Amir Hekmati, an American who was detained in Iran.

He began his on-camera career working for 9 and 10 News in Cadillac, Mich. Kyle reported throughout Northern Michigan and also worked as an anchor. One of his most notable stories was an investigation into school compliance with emergency safety drills.

Kyle has worked in a production assistant role for CNN, based in Atlanta. He was a member of the prestigious NBC Page Program in New York. In addition to those positions, Kyle has interned with ABC News “Nightline,” WJRT, and PBS affiliate WTIU.

He loves traveling and spending time on Michigan’s beautiful lakes.

