Katherine Ducharme joined WOOD TV8 as a “24 Hour News 8 Daybreak” reporter in November 2016.

Katherine is a Purdue University alumna. She majored in Journalism and minored in Earth and Atmospheric Science.

Katherine previously worked at FOX28 in Elkhart, Ind. where she was as a reporter for their morning show. During the last seven months that she worked there, Katherine was the only morning reporter and covered everything from breaking news to feature stories.

Katherine moved around nine times growing up – all before the age of 13 – until her family settled in Indianapolis. She has lived in Wisconsin, California, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, New Jersey, again in California, Washington and Indiana. Although she never made it to Michigan in those nine stops, Katherine visited her grandparents in Big Rapids every Fourth of July as part of a family tradition.

With most of her extended family living in Michigan – even some in West Michigan – she is thrilled to be working and living in a state she always considered to be a second home.

Katherine is currently studying Meteorology online through Mississippi State University. She has always had a passion for severe weather. Katherine has lived through a number of natural disasters: tornadoes, earthquakes, hurricanes, and blizzards.

If you have a story idea for Katherine or just want to say hi, feel free to shoot her an e-mail or follow her on Twitter @KD_WOODTV8, Instagram @katherineducharme, or Facebook @KatherineDucharmeWOODTV.