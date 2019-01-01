Justin Kollar joined 24 Hour News 8 in May 2018 as a digital producer and live desk reporter. Nine months later, he moved to a full-time reporting position on “24 Hour News 8 Daybreak.”

Justin came back to West Michigan from KOMU 8 News in Columbia, Mo. where he reported and anchored for two years.

Justin is a Michigander, born and raised in Muskegon. He went to Western Michigan Christian High School and later attended the University of Missouri where he received a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism.

Justin’s reporting career began when he was young. He worked for the White Lake Beacon his first year out of high school, then interned at WGVU and eventually interned at WOOD TV8 where he was hired as a part-time stringer while still attending college.

Justin lives in the Grand Rapids area where he enjoys spending time with his family, exploring the outdoors and camping, fishing and jogging.

“I love West Michigan, this is my home,” he said. “It’s a great honor having this opportunity to be back where I was raised working as a young professional.”

You can follow Justin on Twitter at @kollarjustin and on Facebook at Justin Kollar WOOD TV8 for the latest updates on the stories he covers. Email him story tips at justin.kollar@woodtv.com.