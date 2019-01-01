Joe LaFurgey

Joe LaFurgey joined WOOD TV8 as a reporter in 1990. Over the past 29 years, Joe has carved a reputation as a tenacious and talented reporter and writer.

Joe’s career began as a newspaper reporter with the Genesee County Herald in 1982 while he was in college.

After he earned a B.A. in broadcast journalism from Central Michigan University, Joe turned to television in his hometown of Flint. He moved on to WILX-TV in Lansing in 1988 immediately before coming to Grand Rapids.

Over the years, Joe has been saluted by his peers. He’s received numerous awards from the Michigan Associated Press in a number of different categories.

Joe and his family live in the Grand Rapids area.

