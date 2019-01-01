Joe Aulisio is an Emmy-nominated reporter and anchor who joined WOOD TV8’s sports team in August 2017 and prior to that, worked for the station in a number of roles beginning in October 2016.

Joe spent the majority of his career in TV as assistant sports director with WKBN-TV in Youngstown, Ohio. In that time, he earned the distinction of Ohio’s Associated Press Best Feature Reporter. While in Youngstown, he covered Super Bowls, Major League Baseball playoffs and NBA playoffs.

While many can claim to be passionate about their profession, Joe has proof: he once broke his neck while shooting a feature story on a longtime high school football coach in Ohio. He suffered multiple broken vertebrae but had no spinal cord damage. He is grateful for that experience and how it has shaped him as a photographer.

Joe is married to Daybreak anchor Teresa Weakley and they have a daughter and a son. He is originally from Cleveland but is proud to call West Michigan home.

Joe looks forward to doing his part in helping bring you informative and entertaining stories surrounding the sports landscape in Michigan and beyond. You can connect with him via email and on Facebook and Twitter.