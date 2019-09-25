Jacqueline Francis joined News 8 as a reporter in August 2019 and is thrilled to be back in her home state covering the stories that matter to Michiganders!

Jacqueline comes to Grand Rapids from Central Illinois where she spent two years as a reporter and fill-in-anchor at the local FOX affiliate. During her time in Illinois, Jacqueline was best known for her extensive coverage of the Yingying Zhang murder trial, a federal death-penalty case following the murder of a Chinese visiting scholar studying at the University of Illinois.

Jacqueline is a proud alumna of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. She graduated with honors in May of 2017, earning a bachelor’s degree in Convergence Journalism with a concentration in Political Science.

During her time at SMU, Jacqueline served as the Executive Producer of SMU-TV, the university’s student-run newscast. During her junior year, Jacqueline interned for a United States Senator, experiencing firsthand the innerworkings of Congress.

When she’s not on the job, Jacqueline enjoys taking advantage of all the wonders Michigan has to offer, from ski trips up north to exploring what’s new in the exciting city of Detroit.

Be sure to keep up with Jacqueline and her latest reports by following her on Facebook and Twitter.