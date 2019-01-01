24 Hour News 8 Sports Director Jack Doles has covered just about every major sporting event since joining 24 Hour News 8 in 1990.

He’s covered the Rose Bowl, the Super Bowl, the NBA and Stanley Cup Finals and the World Series. He’s been to multiple NCAA Final Four tournaments with Michigan State University and the University of Michigan, the Ryder Cup and two Major League Baseball All-Star Games.

Jack has also worked as a sideline reporter for NBC Sports, but his biggest passion lies in covering the Olympic Games. He’s been to 10 of them during his career, including Calgary, Seoul, Atlanta, Sydney, Athens, Torino, Beijing, Sochi, Rio and PyeongChang.

Jack won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow award for sports reporting three years in a row. He’s also won seven Emmys and numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.Jack produces and anchors the weeknight sportscasts on WOOD TV8. He serves up “Doles’ Bananas” every Thursday night and produces “Football Frenzy” in the fall. He also serves on the board of the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame and the Positively Warren Golf Tournament, named after his mentor, long-time WOOD-TV Sports Director Warren Reynolds.

He and his wife, Susan, have four children.