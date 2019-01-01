Henry Erb received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Associated Press in April 2006, an award both richly deserved and long overdue.

As the senior member of 24 Hour News 8’s award-winning Target 8 investigative team, Henry has developed a reputation as a hard-hitting, thorough and skilled investigative reporter. A local magazine columnist described his work as “literate, controlled, accurate and thorough. He calmly gets to the point and makes complex issues understandable.”

Originally from St. Joseph, Mich., Henry began his broadcast career in 1960 as a reporter for WSJM Radio – while still in high school. He became the news director at Western Michigan University’s student-run radio station. He moved on to the same position at WTPS in Kalamazoo until 1969 before joining 24 Hour News 8 in 1970.

The Associated Press, United Press International and the Michigan Association of Broadcasters – among others – have honored Henry throughout the years. He’s won awards for investigative reporting and documentary reporting in 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1991, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2001 and 2005.

Henry Erb earned his B.A. in social science/psychology with graduate work in experimental psychology and philosophy at Western Michigan University. He resides in the Grand Rapids area.