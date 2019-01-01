Heather Walker joined 24 Hour News 8 in December 2012.

Before coming to 24 Hour News 8, Heather worked as an investigative reporter for KIMA-TV and radio station KDBL, both in Yakima, Wash. During her two years in Yakima, one of her investigations led to the resignation of the gang task force leader in the city’s police department.

Heather graduated from Bowling Green State University. She was born and raised in Toledo, Ohio, but has ties to West Michigan; her great-grandfather was born and raised on a fruit farm in Kalamazoo.

“WOOD TV8 has a great reputation around the country for its investigative work,” Heather said. “I’m thrilled to be a part of the team and to start telling West Michigan’s stories that make a difference in people’s lives.”

Heather’s reports can be seen during the week on “24 Hour News 8 at 5 and 6.” You can also watch her anchoring “24 Hour News 8 at 6” on Sundays.

Want to know more about Heather? Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.