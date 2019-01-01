Eva Aguirre Cooper has been the Community Affairs Director at WOOD TV8, WOTV4 and WXSP since 1998.

Her responsibilities include community outreach efforts, on-air reporting for 24 Hour News 8 and special station community projects including Connecting with Community and the Salvation Army Angel Tree Toy Drive.

Her community involvement includes participation on various boards and committees such as Experience Grand Rapids, West Michigan Aviation Academy, Mary Free Bed Foundation, Metro Health Hospital Foundation, Aquinas College, Grandville Avenue Arts & Humanities, Grand Rapids Sister Cities – Mexico Committee and ongoing participation in the Hispanic community.

Eva has received many community awards, including a regional Emmy.

Prior to joining WOOD TV8, Eva worked at three different public broadcasting stations, including WGVU in Grand Rapids.

Eva’s parents are both from Mexico and she is fluent in Spanish.