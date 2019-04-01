Emily Schuitema joined WOOD TV8 in April 2019. A Grand Rapids native, Emily graduated from Grand Rapids Christian High School. She then went on to attend the University of Michigan and graduated from the College of Engineering in 2017. Her first experience in broadcast meteorology was as an intern with Storm Team 8.

Prior to working with Storm Team 8, Emily spent two years in the northwoods of Wisconsin working as a morning meteorologist at WSAW-TV. She also spent a summer living on top of Mount Washington in New Hampshire, known as “The Home of the World’s Worst Weather,” forecasting for hikers on the Appalachian Trail.

Emily always hoped that her career would lead her back to Michigan, and is thrilled to be close to friends and family. She loves baking, hiking, and spending time on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan. Her favorite weather phenomenon is lake-effect snow.