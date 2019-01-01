A native of West Michigan, Emily Linnert’s first brush with fame came in 1980 when a tornado tore through her neighborhood in Kalamazoo. She survived that, as well as her time at Michigan State University some years later.

After graduating from MSU, she became a morning news anchor at WLNS-TV in Lansing, Mich., where she spent six years. After a brief stint working for a nonprofit, Emily joined WOOD TV8 in 2006.

Emily is a co-anchor on “24 Hour News 8 at Noon” and a special assignment reporter for “24 Hour News 8 at 5 p.m.”

She and her husband have two daughters.