Meteorologist Ellen Bacca joined WOOD TV8 in September 2014.

Ellen joined Storm Team 8 from WCTI-TV in the outer banks of North Carolina where she spent two years as a meteorologist, most recently covering Hurricane Arthur.

In addition to working at WCTI-TV, Ellen served as chief meteorologist at KTVH-TV in Montana.

Ellen grew up in the Kalamazoo area and graduated from Portage Northern High School. She graduated with a meteorology degree from Valparaiso University in Indiana.

“I am thrilled to be moving back to West Michigan to join the dedicated team at WOOD TV8,” Ellen said. “It will be so nice to be home, forecasting for an area I grew up in and care so much about. I can’t wait to dive in and get ready for the curve balls West Michigan weather will throw at us.”