Donovan Long joined WOOD TV8 in July 2019 as a Weekend Daybreak anchor/reporter. He’s a two-time Emmy and Associated Press Award-winning journalist.

Before moving to Grand Rapids, Donovan worked as a weekend evening anchor/reporter for both the CBS affiliate in Knoxville, Tenn. and the Fox affiliate in Albany, Ga.

Donovan graduated Summa Cum Laude from Florida A&M University in 2015. While there, he was honored by the Society of Professional Journalists, the Southeast Journalism Conference and received a college Emmy Award.

Long was diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder following a car accident in July 2018. He spent 11 months learning to walk and run again.

He’s a proud member of the National Association of Black Journalists and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

When he’s not at work, Donovan enjoys spending time with loved ones, playing recreational basketball and fishing and reading.