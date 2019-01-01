Casey Jones joined the 24 Hour News 8 sports department in August 2012 after working as a multi-media journalist in South Bend, Ind.

In August 2015, he was announced as the co-anchor of “24 Hour News 8 Daybreak” weekdays which airs from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

A Grand Rapids native, Jones went to West Catholic High School and then to Grand Valley State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism.

For two years, he was a part-time member of the WOOD TV8 sports department before accepting the job at the FOX affiliate in South Bend, working extensively to cover Notre Dame sports, including Fighting Irish football.

“When you grow up watching a station and get into the business because of the people who represent that station, it’s really surreal to think that you’re now a part of that pedigree,” Jones said. “I’ve always imagined myself at WOOD-TV and it’s a dream come true to be back home.”