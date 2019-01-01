Brian Sterling

Brian is currently the co-anchor of “24 Hour News 8 at 5 p.m.,” “24 Hour News 8 at 6 p.m.,” “24 Hour News 8 at 10 p.m.” on WXSP and “24 Hour News 8 at 11 p.m.”

Brian has served as a regional correspondent for the Associated Press, NBC News and LIN Media. His work has been recognized by the Associated Press and Michigan Association of Broadcasters for breaking news and reporting.

A Detroit-area native, Brian is a graduate of James Madison College at Michigan State University. He started his career as a radio news anchor and sports anchor for the Michigan News Network and then moved to television as the chief political reporter for WILX-TV in Lansing, Mich.

Brian has donated his time to several charitable organizations, including the Children’s Miracle Network, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan.

He lives in Grand Rapids with his wife Carla and their two children.