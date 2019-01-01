Chief Meteorologist Bill Steffen has been a familiar and friendly face in West Michigan since November of 1974.

After graduating from the University of Wisconsin at Madison, the Chicago native joined WZZM as a meteorologist. He became Chief Meteorologist in 1985 and then joined 24 Hour News 8 in 2001.

Bill has been honored with numerous broadcast awards and he’s very active in the West Michigan community. He has worked with the regional Math Counts Competition and the Science Olympiad, and he’s an honorary chair of fundraising for the Grand Rapids Planetarium.

Bill has been the chairman of the Red Cross Heroes Campaign. He’s also on the marketing committee and board of directors for the Gerald R. Ford Boy Scout Council and the advisory board for Youth for Christ.

Bill provides the weather weekdays on “24 Hour News 8 at 5,” 24 Hour News 8 at 6” and “24 News 8 at 11.” He also writes Bill’s Blog on woodtv.com.

Bill and his wife live in the Grand Rapids area.