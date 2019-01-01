Barton Deiters joined 24 Hour News 8 in January 2016 after 16 years with the Grand Rapids Press/MLive.

Earlier in his career, Barton wrote for The Detroit Free Press, Lansing State Journal and Holland Sentinel. Barton has received numerous awards for his reporting from the Associated Press, Columbia Press Association, Michigan Press Association and he received the Wade H. McCree Award for the Advancement of Justice.

He attended James Madison College at Michigan State University where he worked for the State News and WKAR Public Radio. He is a graduate of East Kentwood High School.

Barton is a native of the city of Wyoming where he now lives with his wife, two children and two dogs – Trixie the English Bulldog and Howard the St. Bernard.

Keep up with the stories that Barton covers by following him on Facebook and Twitter.