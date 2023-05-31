GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The American Red Cross and Buffalo Wild Wings are teaming up to save lives by raising money for smoke alarms in West Michigan.

Home fires kill more people than natural disasters every year. Wyoming fire and police departments are teaming up with local meteorologists to take on the Blazin’ Challenge — a hot wings eating contest — Wednesday in an effort to stop fire fatalities before they start.

According to the American Red Cross, home fires kill seven people a day, most impacting children and elderly. The American Red Cross will use the money raised during the Blazin’ Challenge to install free smoke alarms into West Michigan homes as part of their Sound the Alarm — Save a Life campaign.

Matt Kirkwood is part of our local American Red Cross team. You can donate to the cause at the Red Cross website.

Each team will have a maximum of ten participants, or “challengers.” There will be one team per participating listed BWW restaurant.

Each challenger on a team will start with ten hot wings but one can be deducted for each $100 the participant raises for the American Red Cross. Once the first person finishes, the second teammate will begin, then the third until the tenth participant finishes.

The challengers cannot have condiments, drinks or take bathroom breaks during the contest.

The event with the Grand Rapids team will be taking place at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Buffalo Wild Wings at 2035 28th Street SE. The public is welcome to attend to cheer on a team.