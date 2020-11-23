‘Live Desk Conversations with Luke’ coming to WOOD TV8 digital platforms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In an effort to get the answers you need, especially when there are so many questions to be asked, we’re providing you a platform to get those questions answered, live.

News 8 digital anchor Luke Laster is hosting “Live Desk Conversations with Luke,” a new digital segment where you can get answers to your COVID-19 questions in real time. Featured on these livestreams, Luke will speak with medical professionals, local school district superintendents and more across West Michigan.

Each week, we’ll post who will be joining Luke at the WOOD TV8 Live Desk in advance, and then you can submit your questions to Luke by emailing him at luke.laster@woodtv.com or LIVE during the livestream, using the hashtag #HeyLuke on social media.

By using the hashtag, Luke will be able to see your question and if relevant to the discussion, display it on the stream and have it answered by the guest joining him at the Live Desk.

On News 8 at 5 on Monday, Luke shared details on his first guest, who will join him on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 11:30 a.m. Watch the stream then to hear from Dr. Del DeHart, an infectious disease physician with Metro Health.

You can find the WOOD TV8 Live Desk stream as news happens on woodtv.com, the WOOD TV8 News app and on our Facebook and Twitter pages.