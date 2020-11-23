Introducing the WOOD TV8 Live Desk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — You may have seen it utilized throughout this year’s hectic election season, or maybe even during a breaking news event.

We’re talking about the new WOOD TV8 Live Desk.

Digital Anchor Luke Laster will bring you the latest news and community events from the Live Desk, as well as live breaking news coverage with the News 8 team.

He’ll also bring in guests to provide insight and analysis on everything from local elections to the Detroit Lions.

“We’re working to keep West Michigan up to date on developing news as it happens, where it happens,” said WOOD TV8 News Director Dan Boers. “The digital desk allows us to provide in-depth coverage on the stories you see on News 8 every day, with more conversations and video you’ll only see on our digital platforms.”

You can find the WOOD TV8 Live Desk stream as news happens on woodtv.com, the WOOD TV8 News app and on our Facebook and Twitter pages.

If you have a story idea or question for Luke, contact him by using the hashtag #HeyLuke on social media.