GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — WOOD TV8 offers schools and churches the opportunity to share their closings on TV and online at woodtv.com. The school closing system for schools and churches is done through a secure automated system. To utilize the system, you must register ahead of time and utilize your assigned code. Find out more about how to register your school district or church through our school closing system.

We will do our best to help schools and churches if they have forgotten their access code, but we may not be able to prioritize your closing during a severe weather event. We also cannot register churches during a weather event.

Due to increased call volumes during severe weather events, we are unable to accommodate closing requests for businesses employing less than 100 people or for organizations with fewer than 150 members. For businesses or organizations with at least 100 employees/150 members, we cannot guarantee that your closing will make it into our system, but we will do our best to accommodate your request. During big weather events, we receive over a thousand listings. If you meet the threshold or have an urgent need, you can call (616) 771-9649.