GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ellen Bacca is back and she brought a tiny guest with her.

Little Piper Sunny joined her mom during her evening forecast Thursday for Ellen’s first day back from maternity leave. Piper seemed content in her mother’s arms, interested in all the pretty television lights and colorful forecast graphics.

“She seems pretty at home here,” said Ellen. “Maybe it just feels a little familiar, but I think she’s doing pretty well here at Storm Team 8.”

Ellen says it’s been “a great adventure,” but she’s glad to be back too.

The baby, whose middle name is Sunny as a nod to weather, wore a shirt with sunshine on the front. Piper’s dad, Mark, joined the two on air as well.

When asked how he was holding up, Mark said, “I’m doing great, she did all the work,” pointing to Ellen.

Piper Sunny was born to Ellen Bacca and husband Mark on Sept. 8, 2023.

“He’s been awesome,” she added.

Piper was born on the afternoon of Sept. 8 weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce. She measured 20 inches long. She made her first visit to the Storm Team 8 Tracking Center at just a week old and snoozed the whole time. At nearly three months old, Piper returned to greet more of the News 8 staff and the rest of West Michigan over the air.

“Thank you to everyone in West Michigan for pulling for us. That’s another reason why we had to bring her on tonight. I just feel like we had a lot of people in our court and it matters,” said Ellen.