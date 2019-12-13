Daybreak anchor Casey Jones welcomes baby boy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Daybreak anchor Casey Jones and his wife Jessica welcomed their first child, a boy.

Leo Alexander Jones was 6 pounds, 11 ounces and 20 inches tall when he was born early Wednesday morning. He and his mother are both in good health.

“He is wide eyed and curious. He is calm and cuddly. Mom is doing wonderful. She was so strong, beautiful and magnificent through a long day of labor. They are overwhelmed with joy and love. And their hearts are filled.

“Little Leo captured our worlds when we saw him and we can’t wait to show him the rest of it. Thank you all for the well wishes and prayers — they worked, Leo is absolutely perfect,” Casey said.

The WOOD TV8 team congratulates Casey and Jessica on the beautiful addition to their family.