Dana Whyte joined 24 Hour News 8 as a Daybreak reporter in February 2020 and is excited to share stories all across West Michigan.

Dana grew up on the east side of the mitten state in Lincoln Park. She then moved north where she attended Central Michigan University, graduating Magna Cum Laude with her Bachelor of Applied Arts degree in Broadcast & Cinematic Arts and Journalism. Fire up chips! Two months before she graduated, she was hired as a General Assignment Reporter at WLNS-TV in Lansing, Mich.

After spending nearly two years in the capital city and reporting on issues such as shining a light on the wrongfully convicted and helping a local family find justice following their son’s death, Dana moved across I-96 to join News 8’s morning team.

Dana has received multiple awards from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters and the Michigan Associated Press, including being named a finalist for Best Reporter/Anchor in the 2019 APME Broadcast Contest.

She was also featured by the “Today Show,” CBS News, Teen Vogue, Insider, and Yahoo! for embracing her natural hair on television. She is a proud member of the National Association of Black Journalists.

When Dana isn’t busy chasing down a story, she enjoys reading, going to the gym, playing with her cat and exploring new places.

If you’d like to connect with Dana, follow her on Facebook and Twitter @dwhytereports or send her an email at dana.whyte@woodtv.com.