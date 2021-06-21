Casey Jones named WOOD TV8 Community Affairs Director

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — WOOD TV8’s morning news anchor, Casey Jones, is making the move to community.

Jones has been announced as WOOD TV8’s Community Affairs Director after six years anchoring West Michigan’s leading morning news program.

“I truly cannot think of anyone more enthusiastic, passionate and with a heart for serving our community than Casey. His amazing and humanistic approach to storytelling stands out in his ‘On Your Corner’ franchise, which is an excellent example of enterprising community content. His commitment to our brand promise is deep in his experience and will serve him well in this new role,” said WOOD TV8 Vice President and General Manager Julie Brinks.

The Community Affairs Director serves as WOOD TV8’s liaison to community partnerships, initiatives and outreach efforts such as Clear the Shelters, Angel Tree Toy Drive, Community Spotlight and so much more.

“I am proud to continue a more than 70-year legacy that WOOD TV8 has recognized as a necessary part of our obligation to West Michigan — connecting and community. I’m excited to use the foundations this department has established to build an even greater outreach of our commitment to community through storytelling and relationships. Above all, I’m honored to continue to serve both here at WOOD TV and throughout West Michigan,” said Jones.

Jones began as an intern with the station while attending Grand Valley State University and, after a short time in South Bend, Indiana, joined the WOOD TV8 sports team in August of 2012. He was promoted to morning anchor in 2015.

Jones will be transitioning to his new role on July 5, 2021.