GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some of you may have guessed it: I’m pregnant!

My husband Mark and I are expecting a new little one around Sept. 1. We’re excited to welcome this new chapter in our lives and grateful for the support of friends and family.

I’m 20 weeks pregnant. Early tests and ultrasounds show the baby is currently healthy and growing fast.

Ellen Bacca’s ultrasound.

This is our second child. We lost our first, a boy named Diggory, in the second trimester in June 2021. We were able to capture his memory thanks to a nonprofit called Memories From Monroe, which preserved prints of his hands and feet after delivery by the awesome staff at University of Michigan Metro Health-West.

Baby Diggory’s prints, provided by Memories From Monroe and University of Michigan Health-West.

We are welcoming all well-wishes and prayers for our new bundle of joy. At 20 weeks, the baby is already very active, with plenty of kicking and moving each day!

We know the sex of the baby, but are giving viewers in West Michigan one day to guess. Vote below:

The answer will be revealed during this week’s Feel Good Friday segment, which airs in The Seven.