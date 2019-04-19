8 things to know about Meteorologist Emily Schuitema

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meet Emily Schuitema, Storm Team 8’s newest meteorologist. She is a West Michigan native, growing up in Grand Rapids and graduating from Grand Rapids Christian High School in 2013.

Check out these eight things you might not know about her.

I grew up in a family of hardcore Michigan State fans, and then went to the University of Michigan. I graduated from the Michigan College of Engineering in 2017. Go BLUE!

8 things to know about Emily Schuitema I grew up in a family of hardcore Michigan State fans, and then went to the University of Michigan. I graduated from the Michigan College of Engineering in 2017. Go BLUE! I'm a West Michigan native. I went to Rockford Christian School and Ada Christian School, graduated from Grand Rapids Christian High School in 2013, and interned with Storm Team 8 while in college at U of M in 2015. I have two giant Bernese Mountain Dogs named Franklin and Minnie. I spent a summer on the top of Mount Washington, also known as "The Home of the World's Worst Weather," forecasting for hikers on the Appalachian Trail. I'm the youngest of three girls in my family. I spent the last two years working as a meteorologist in the Northwoods of Wisconsin. There are a lot of things I grew to love about Wisconsin, but the cheese was at the top of the list. One of my favorite hobbies is baking. I love to run and hike. I've spent time exploring the mountains in Colorado, Hawaii, New Hampshire, Vermont, California and even Alaska as a kid. I have also completed two half marathons.

