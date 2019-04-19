8 things to know about Meteorologist Emily Schuitema
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meet Emily Schuitema, Storm Team 8’s newest meteorologist. She is a West Michigan native, growing up in Grand Rapids and graduating from Grand Rapids Christian High School in 2013.
Check out these eight things you might not know about her.
>>App users: 8 things to know about Meteorologist Emily Schuitema
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Susan Shaw honored with Silver Circle...
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
WOOD TV8 named 2018 MAB Station of...
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.