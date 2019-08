Meet Kyle Mitchell, one of WOOD TV8’s newest reporters. Kyle is based out of the Kalamazoo newsroom. Get to know him with these eight facts!

I am a graduate of Indiana University and love to visit my old campus in Bloomington, Ind.

I have a passion for cars and love seeing them in person at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

I love watching college basketball and had an opportunity to attend the 2019 Final Four in Minneapolis.

I enjoy hiking and exploring the outdoors. This picture was taken when I went backpacking for the very first time in Kentucky.

One of the most exciting stories I have covered was the arrival of a new 747 UPS cargo plane. I enjoyed interviewing the pilot inside the cockpit and getting to appreciate the size of the aircraft.

I love spending as much time as possible exploring Michigan’s lakes.

In 2017, I watched the the solar eclipse from the zone of totality. It was an amazing experience to see with the help of protective eyeglasses.