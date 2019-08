Meet Donovan Long, one of the newest additions to the WOOD TV8 team.

Donovan is one of the anchors of Weekend Daybreak and he also reports. Get to know him a bit better below!

Donovan was diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder, following a car accident in July 2018. It took him 11 months to learn to walk and run again.



Donovan is a two-time Emmy Award-winning journalist. He accepted his second award in a wheelchair and dedicated the accolade to his grandmother. She passed away from lung cancer in March 2019.

Donovan is extremely close with his family and takes every opportunity he can get to spend with his siblings.

Donovan has a twin sister, Destini. He’s 12 minutes older than she is!

Donovan graduated Summa Cum Laude from Florida A&M University, otherwise known as FAMU.

Donovan is a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. He’s pictured here with some of his line brothers.

Donovan’s mom and younger brother inspire him to be the best version of himself, pray continuously and to never take life for granted.