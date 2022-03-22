GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- WOTV 4 is revealing the next chapter of its brand evolution. On March 23, 2022, viewers will now experience their favorite WOTV content as “ABC 4 West Michigan”.

ABC 4 West Michigan focuses on several brand pillars including special features on entertainment content, local guides, and great contests! The station’s entertainment-centric rebrand happens just in time for Hollywood’s biggest night; The 94th annual Oscars are set for Sunday, March 27th at 8 pm on ABC.

“The station is really curated from the type of content our viewers and digital users have shown us they want. We’re excited to deliver even more local lifestyle content and fun entertainment stories across our platforms,” said, WOOD TV8 Vice President and General Manager, Julie Brinks. “We are an ABC station that serves the largest footprint in West Michigan, and we want to be viewers entertainment escape every day on all the platforms.”

ABC 4 West Michigan debuts a brand-new graphic look, designed in-house and including an eye-catching primary color palette and energetic design elements. The station will feature content from four local television personalities; Maranda, with a focus on children and families, Jordan Carson featuring community content, Morgan Poole spotlighting entertainment and Alec Giannakopoulos centered on ABC sports.

ABC 4’s website remains part of the station group’s primary website WOODTV.com and can now be found at abc4westmichigan.com or WOODTV.com/abc4. Viewers looking for a daily dose of fun can now turn to ABC 4 West Michigan starting Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

###

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Media Inc., consists of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital, and Networks. The Broadcasting Division operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 198 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC’s UHF discount). The division’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The Digital Division operates 120 local websites and 284 mobile apps offering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operates NewsNation, formerly WGN America, a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television homes, multicast network Antenna TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv.